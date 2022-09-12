Odisha reports 194 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported t fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 22 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 11th Sept

New Positive Cases: 194

Of which 0-18 years: 22

In quarantine: 115

Local contacts: 79

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 1

3. Balangir: 11

4. Cuttack: 33

5. Deogarh: 3

6. Ganjam: 1

7. Jajpur: 6

8. Jharsuguda: 3

9. Kalahandi: 16

10. Kandhamal: 3

11. Kendrapada: 1

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 40

14. Koraput: 3

15. Mayurbhanj: 2

16. Nawarangpur: 11

17. Nayagarh: 6

18. Nuapada: 11

19. Puri: 4

20. Rayagada: 2

21. Sambalpur: 9

22. Sonepur: 4

23. Sundargarh: 13

24. State Pool: 9

New recoveries: 133

Cumulative tested: 33342872

Positive: 1330434

Recovered: 1319379

Active cases: 1817