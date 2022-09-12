Covid cases in Odisha
COVID Update
Odisha reports 194 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
77

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported t fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 22 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 11th Sept

New Positive Cases: 194
Of which 0-18 years: 22
In quarantine: 115
Local contacts: 79

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 1
3. Balangir: 11
4. Cuttack: 33
5. Deogarh: 3
6. Ganjam: 1
7. Jajpur: 6
8. Jharsuguda: 3
9. Kalahandi: 16
10. Kandhamal: 3
11. Kendrapada: 1
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 40
14. Koraput: 3
15. Mayurbhanj: 2
16. Nawarangpur: 11
17. Nayagarh: 6
18. Nuapada: 11
19. Puri: 4
20. Rayagada: 2
21. Sambalpur: 9
22. Sonepur: 4
23. Sundargarh: 13
24. State Pool: 9

New recoveries: 133
Cumulative tested: 33342872
Positive: 1330434
Recovered: 1319379
Active cases: 1817

