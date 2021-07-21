Odisha Reports 1,927 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1927 new positive cases of Covid-19 till midnight of Tuesday, informed the Information & Public Relations Department.

Among the new cases, 1115 are in quarantine and 812 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 959986.

Khurda district registered the highest 498 fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (248) and Jajpur (123).

District-wise details of the new cases are as under:

1. Angul: 55

2. Balasore: 111

3. Bargarh: 27

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 11

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 248

8. Deogarh: 6

9. Dhenkanal: 75

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 10

12. Jagatsinghpur: 91

13. Jajpur: 123

14. Jharsuguda: 8

15. Kalahandi: 7

16. Kandhamal: 18

17. Kendrapada: 73

18. Keonjhar: 32

19. Khurda: 498

20. Koraput: 8

21. Malkangiri: 18

22. Mayurbhanj: 90

23. Nawarangpur: 15

24. Nayagarh: 64

25. Nuapada: 5

26. Puri: 103

27. Rayagada: 22

28. Sambalpur: 33

29. Sonepur: 8

30. Sundargarh: 38

31. State Pool: 100