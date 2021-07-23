Odisha Reports 1917 New Covid Positive Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1917 new positive cases of Covid-19 till midnight of Thursday, informed the Information & Public Relations Department on Friday.

Among the new cased, 1109 are in quarantine and 808 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 963851. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 91

2. Balasore: 84

3. Bargarh: 19

4. Bhadrak: 55

5. Balangir: 10

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 256

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 37

10. Gajapati: 16

11. Ganjam: 7

12. Jagatsinghpur: 92

13. Jajpur: 87

14. Jharsuguda: 9

15. Kalahandi: 6

16. Kandhamal: 25

17. Kendrapada: 73

18. Keonjhar: 33

19. Khurda: 518

20. Koraput: 10

21. Malkangiri: 12

22. Mayurbhanj: 69

23. Nawarangpur: 10

24. Nayagarh: 76

25. Nuapada: 5

26. Puri: 118

27. Rayagada: 11

28. Sambalpur: 15

29. Sonepur: 6

30. Sundargarh: 50

31. State Pool: 109