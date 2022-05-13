Odisha reports 19 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 19 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 6 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 12th May

New Positive Cases: 19

Of which 0-18 years: 6

In quarantine: 11

Local contacts: 8

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Cuttack: 1

3. Gajapati: 5

4. Khurda: 4

5. Nuapada: 6

6. Sambalpur: 1

7. State Pool: 1

A per data:

New recoveries: 33

Cumulative tested: 31500589

Positive: 1288272

Recovered: 1278972

Active cases: 121