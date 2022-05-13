Odisha reports 19 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 19 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 6 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 12th May
New Positive Cases: 19
Of which 0-18 years: 6
In quarantine: 11
Local contacts: 8
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Cuttack: 1
3. Gajapati: 5
4. Khurda: 4
5. Nuapada: 6
6. Sambalpur: 1
7. State Pool: 1
A per data:
New recoveries: 33
Cumulative tested: 31500589
Positive: 1288272
Recovered: 1278972
Active cases: 121
