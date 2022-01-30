Odisha Reports 19 More Deaths Due To COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: At least 19 more persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the maximum number of fatalities were reported from Khurda district.

Similarly, 3 persons in Ganjam, 2 in Angul, 2 in Nabarangpur, and 1 person each in Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Puri have died due to the disease during the last 24 hours, as per the data.