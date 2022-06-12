Odisha reports 19 more Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 19 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 11th June
New Positive Cases: 19
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 11
Local contacts: 8
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Cuttack: 2
3. Jharsuguda: 1
4. Khurda: 9
5. Sambalpur: 1
6. Sundargarh: 3
7. State Pool: 2
As per data:
New recoveries: 15
Cumulative tested: 31873473
Positive: 1288639
Recovered: 1279307
Active cases: 153
