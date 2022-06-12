Odisha reports 19 more Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 19 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 11th June

New Positive Cases: 19

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 11

Local contacts: 8

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Cuttack: 2

3. Jharsuguda: 1

4. Khurda: 9

5. Sambalpur: 1

6. Sundargarh: 3

7. State Pool: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 15

Cumulative tested: 31873473

Positive: 1288639

Recovered: 1279307

Active cases: 153