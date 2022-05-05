Odisha Reports 18 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 18 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 4 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 4th May
New Positive Cases: 18
Of which 0-18 years: 4
In quarantine: 11
Local contacts: 7
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Balangir: 1
3. Keonjhar: 1
4. Khurda: 7
5. Nuapada: 3
6. Sambalpur: 2
7. Sonepur: 1
8. State Pool: 1
As per data:
New recoveries: 11
Cumulative tested: 31380140
Positive: 1288103
Recovered: 1278825
Active cases: 99
