Odisha Reports 18 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 18 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 4 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 4th May

New Positive Cases: 18

Of which 0-18 years: 4

In quarantine: 11

Local contacts: 7

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Balangir: 1

3. Keonjhar: 1

4. Khurda: 7

5. Nuapada: 3

6. Sambalpur: 2

7. Sonepur: 1

8. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 11

Cumulative tested: 31380140

Positive: 1288103

Recovered: 1278825

Active cases: 99