Covid cases in Odisha
Odisha Reports 18 New Covid Cases

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 18 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 4 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 4th May

New Positive Cases: 18
Of which 0-18 years: 4
In quarantine: 11
Local contacts: 7

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2
2. Balangir: 1
3. Keonjhar: 1
4. Khurda: 7
5. Nuapada: 3
6. Sambalpur: 2
7. Sonepur: 1
8. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 11
Cumulative tested: 31380140
Positive: 1288103
Recovered: 1278825
Active cases: 99

