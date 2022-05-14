Covid cases in Odisha
Odisha reports 18 fresh Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 18 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 13 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 13th May

New Positive Cases: 18
Of which 0-18 years: 13
In quarantine: 5
Local contacts: 13

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 2
2. Khurda: 1
3. Nuapada: 13
4. Rayagada: 1
5. Sundargarh: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 8
Cumulative tested: 31515638
Positive: 1288290
Recovered: 1278980
Active cases: 131

