Odisha reports 18 fresh Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 18 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 13 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 13th May

New Positive Cases: 18

Of which 0-18 years: 13

In quarantine: 5

Local contacts: 13

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 2

2. Khurda: 1

3. Nuapada: 13

4. Rayagada: 1

5. Sundargarh: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 8

Cumulative tested: 31515638

Positive: 1288290

Recovered: 1278980

Active cases: 131