Odisha Reports 178 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 178 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 37 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 55,574 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.32%.

Among the new cases, 105 are in quarantine and 73 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,51,752 with 1,898 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 13

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Dhenkanal: 5

8. Jagatsinghpur: 2

9. Jajpur: 5

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kendrapada: 1

12. Keonjhar: 2

13. Khurda: 85

14. Koraput: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 6

16. Puri: 3

17. Sambalpur: 15

18. Sundargarh: 10

19. State Pool: 19