Odisha reports 174 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 174 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 13 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd Sept
New Positive Cases: 174
Of which 0-18 years: 13
In quarantine: 102
Local contacts: 72
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 1
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 20
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Ganjam: 2
10. Jagatsinghpur: 3
11. Jajpur: 6
12. Jharsuguda: 1
13. Kalahandi: 2
14. Kandhamal: 1
15. Kendrapada: 5
16. Khurda: 55
17. Koraput: 1
18. Malkangiri: 1
19. Mayurbhanj: 8
20. Nawarangpur: 5
21. Nayagarh: 7
22. Nuapada: 5
23. Puri: 9
24. Rayagada: 4
25. Sambalpur: 1
26. Sundargarh: 10
27. State Pool: 13
As per data –
New recoveries: 236
Cumulative tested: 33219994
Positive: 1328244
Recovered: 1317278
Active cases: 1734
