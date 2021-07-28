Odisha Reports 1703 Fresh Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1703 new positive cases of Covid-19 till midnight of Tuesday, said the Information & Public Relations Department on Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 988 are in quarantine and 715 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 972517. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 59

2. Balasore: 88

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 70

5. Balangir: 3

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 240

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 52

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 10

12. Jagatsinghpur: 51

13. Jajpur: 85

14. Jharsuguda: 5

15. Kalahandi: 12

16. Kandhamal: 8

17. Kendrapada: 149

18. Keonjhar: 28

19. Khurda: 386

20. Koraput: 5

21. Malkangiri: 4

22. Mayurbhanj: 62

23. Nawarangpur: 4

24. Nayagarh: 46

25. Nuapada: 3

26. Puri: 139

27. Rayagada: 33

28. Sambalpur: 15

29. Sonepur: 10

30. Sundargarh: 43

31. State Pool: 71