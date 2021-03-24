Odisha Reports 170 New COVID Cases, Tally Rises To 3,39,246

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 170 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of cases now stands at 3,39,246.

According to the latest update, of the new cases, 99 cases were reported from quarantine centre, while 71 are local contacts. Nuapada district reported the highest cases at 27 followed by Cuttack at 23, Khurda at 23, Sundergarh at 22.

Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 5

6. Cuttack: 23

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Ganjam: 1

10. Jajpur: 5

11. Jharsuguda: 7

12. Kalahandi: 8

13. Kendrapada: 1

14. Keonjhar: 2

15. Khurda: 23

16. Koraput: 2

17. Mayurbhanj: 8

18. Nuapada: 27

19. Puri: 4

20. Rayagada: 2

21. Sambalpur: 7

22. Sonepur: 1

23. Sundargarh: 22

24. State Pool: 6

There are 1008 active cases while 3,36,266 patients have been cured or recovered. The state has so far conducted 88,61,380 sample tests for COVID-19.