Odisha reports 17 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 17 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 3 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 14th April

New Positive Cases: 17

Of which 0-18 years: 3

In quarantine: 10

Local contacts: 7

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 6

2. Kalahandi: 1

3. Kendrapada: 1

4. Khurda: 5

5. Rayagada: 1

6. Sambalpur: 2

7. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 17

Cumulative tested: 31009440

Positive: 1287902

Recovered: 1278605

Active cases: 121