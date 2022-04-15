Covid cases in Odisha
Odisha reports 17 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 17 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 3 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 14th April

New Positive Cases: 17
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 10
Local contacts: 7

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 6
2. Kalahandi: 1
3. Kendrapada: 1
4. Khurda: 5
5. Rayagada: 1
6. Sambalpur: 2
7. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 17
Cumulative tested: 31009440
Positive: 1287902
Recovered: 1278605
Active cases: 121

