Odisha reports 17 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 17 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 3 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 14th April
New Positive Cases: 17
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 10
Local contacts: 7
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 6
2. Kalahandi: 1
3. Kendrapada: 1
4. Khurda: 5
5. Rayagada: 1
6. Sambalpur: 2
7. State Pool: 1
As per data:
New recoveries: 17
Cumulative tested: 31009440
Positive: 1287902
Recovered: 1278605
Active cases: 121