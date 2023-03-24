Odisha reports 17 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday reported as many as 17 new Covid-19 cases. Following the detection of 17 new Covid positive cases, the total Covid-19-positive tally in the state now stands at 73, informed Odisha Public Health Director, Niranjan Mishra today.

One of the patients is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The health department asked people not to panic or spread fear among others as they have tested 5,647 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.Niranjan Mishra said, “Not only Odisha but there is also a rise in Covid-19 cases across India. Especially states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan, and many others have reported a spike in covid-19 cases.”

“We have directed all the districts to increase Covid-19 tests and spread awareness. People, who show symptoms of influenza or cold, cough and fever, should immediately get themselves tested.”“We tested 5,647 samples yesterday and there is nothing to panic about. Compared to other states in the country, the overall situation in Odisha is good. We are also doing more tests. Districts are trying to increase the number of tests, but the situation is under control now.”“There is no cluster outbreak now. Things will be out of control if there is a cluster outbreak in some village or someplace in Odisha. Moreover, 17 of those who tested positive are doing fine while only one of them is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital,” he added.

During the last four months, the state was reporting in single digits. Even sometimes it was reporting zero cases. Health department official sources said this is not a major issue as they have tested 4,495 new samples to get these new Covid cases.

After reporting of H3N2 cases in Odisha and other states, the state government has been creating awareness among people to go for Covid-19 testing first if they get flu-like symptoms. Because of this drive, people with flu symptoms come for Covid testing. The new cases are the result of this testing drive, said an official.