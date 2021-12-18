Odisha reports 169 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday reported 169 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 29 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 61,077 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.27%.

Among the new cases, 97 are in quarantine and 72 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,52,641 with 1,922 active cases

.Covid-19 Report For 17th December

New Positive Cases: 169

Of which 0-18 years: 29

In quarantine: 97

Local contacts: 72

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 9

5. Deogarh: 5

6. Gajapati: 3

7. Ganjam: 7

8. Jajpur: 3

9. Jharsuguda: 2

10. Kendrapada: 1

11. Khurda: 88

12. Mayurbhanj: 3

13. Nayagarh: 2

14. Puri: 2

15. Sambalpur:10

16. Sundargarh: 9

17. State Pool: 19

As per data:

New recoveries: 222

Cumulative tested: 24769208

Positive: 1052641

Recovered: 1042224

Active cases: 1922