Odisha Reports 160 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 160 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 20 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 59, 346 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.26%.

Among the new cases, 94 are in quarantine and 66 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,51,574 with 1,955 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.