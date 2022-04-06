Odisha reports 16 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 16 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 4 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 5th April

New Positive Cases: 16

Of which 0-18 years: 4

In quarantine: 10

Local contacts: 6

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balangir: 2

2. Jajpur: 2

3. Kendrapada: 1

4. Khurda: 6

5. Rayagada: 1

6. Sambalpur: 3

7. Sundargarh: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 45

Cumulative tested: 30820487

Positive: 1287773

Recovered: 1278367

Active cases: 232