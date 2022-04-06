Odisha reports 16 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 16 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 4 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 5th April
New Positive Cases: 16
Of which 0-18 years: 4
In quarantine: 10
Local contacts: 6
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balangir: 2
2. Jajpur: 2
3. Kendrapada: 1
4. Khurda: 6
5. Rayagada: 1
6. Sambalpur: 3
7. Sundargarh: 1
As per data:
New recoveries: 45
Cumulative tested: 30820487
Positive: 1287773
Recovered: 1278367
Active cases: 232