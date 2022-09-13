Odisha reports 159 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 159 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 18 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 12th Sept

New Positive Cases: 159

Of which 0-18 years: 18

In quarantine: 93

Local contacts: 66

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bargarh: 7

3. Balangir: 7

4. Cuttack: 26

5. Deogarh: 3

6. Dhenkanal: 3

7. Ganjam: 4

8. Jagatsinghpur: 6

9. Jajpur: 3

10. Jharsuguda: 1

11. Kalahandi: 4

12. Kandhamal: 4

13. Kendrapada: 1

14. Khurda: 28

15. Koraput: 2

16. Mayurbhanj: 2

17. Nawarangpur: 4

18. Nayagarh: 5

19. Nuapada: 7

20. Puri: 10

21. Rayagada: 1

22. Sambalpur: 3

23. Sonepur: 4

24. Sundargarh: 17

25. State Pool: 6

As per data:

New recoveries: 209

Cumulative tested: 33354414

Positive: 1330593

Recovered: 1319588

Active cases: 1767