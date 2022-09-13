Odisha reports 159 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 159 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 18 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 12th Sept
New Positive Cases: 159
Of which 0-18 years: 18
In quarantine: 93
Local contacts: 66
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Bargarh: 7
3. Balangir: 7
4. Cuttack: 26
5. Deogarh: 3
6. Dhenkanal: 3
7. Ganjam: 4
8. Jagatsinghpur: 6
9. Jajpur: 3
10. Jharsuguda: 1
11. Kalahandi: 4
12. Kandhamal: 4
13. Kendrapada: 1
14. Khurda: 28
15. Koraput: 2
16. Mayurbhanj: 2
17. Nawarangpur: 4
18. Nayagarh: 5
19. Nuapada: 7
20. Puri: 10
21. Rayagada: 1
22. Sambalpur: 3
23. Sonepur: 4
24. Sundargarh: 17
25. State Pool: 6
As per data:
New recoveries: 209
Cumulative tested: 33354414
Positive: 1330593
Recovered: 1319588
Active cases: 1767
Comments are closed.