Odisha Reports 146 New COVID Cases In Last 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Monday registered 146 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, according to the State I&PR department.

With this, the total number of cases now stands at 3,38,963.

Of the new cases, 87 cases reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 59 are local contact cases.

Khurda district reported the highest of 35 cases followed by Cuttack at 25, Mayurbhanj at 13. Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Balangir: 9

5. Cuttack: 25

6. Ganjam: 5

7. Jagatsinghpur: 3

8. Jajpur: 4

9. Jharsuguda: 1

10. Kalahandi: 2

11. Kendrapada: 1

12. Khurda: 35

13. Mayurbhanj: 13

14. Nawarangpur: 1

15. Nuapada: 12

16. Puri: 2

17. Rayagada: 2

18. Sambalpur: 1

19. Sundargarh: 12

20. State Pool: 8

There are 867 active cases while 3,36,124 patients have been cured or recovered. The state has so far conducted 88,14,159 sample tests for COVID-19.