Odisha reports 145 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 145 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 37 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 4th March

New Positive Cases: 145
Of which 0-18 years: 37
In quarantine: 84
Local contacts: 61

District-wise breakout:

1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 2
5. Boudh: 4
6. Cuttack: 4
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Gajapati: 16
9. Ganjam: 6
10. Jagatsinghpur: 1
11. Jajpur: 4
12. Jharsuguda: 8
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kandhamal: 1
15. Kendrapada: 3
16. Khurda: 25
17. Koraput: 2
18. Mayurbhanj: 4
19. Nawarangpur: 4
20. Nuapada: 2
21. Sambalpur: 17
22. Sundargarh: 16
23. State Pool: 6

As per data:

New recoveries: 263
Cumulative tested: 29501488
Positive: 1285760
Recovered: 1275019
Active cases: 1590

