Odisha reports 145 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 145 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 37 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 4th March

New Positive Cases: 145

Of which 0-18 years: 37

In quarantine: 84

Local contacts: 61

District-wise breakout:

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 2

5. Boudh: 4

6. Cuttack: 4

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Gajapati: 16

9. Ganjam: 6

10. Jagatsinghpur: 1

11. Jajpur: 4

12. Jharsuguda: 8

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Kendrapada: 3

16. Khurda: 25

17. Koraput: 2

18. Mayurbhanj: 4

19. Nawarangpur: 4

20. Nuapada: 2

21. Sambalpur: 17

22. Sundargarh: 16

23. State Pool: 6

As per data:

New recoveries: 263

Cumulative tested: 29501488

Positive: 1285760

Recovered: 1275019

Active cases: 1590