Odisha reports 141 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 141 new Covid-19 cases being detected in the last 24 hours. With this, the active Covid-19 cases tally in the State surged to 731.

According to sources, as many as 5016 samples were tested in the last 24 hours of which 141 came out positive.

Meanwhile, Odisha Public health director Niranjan Mishra said the infections are being reported from 16 districts in the State.

The State so far has reported 13,37,798 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic and 13,27,808 patients recuperated from the disease.The State has reported 9206 deaths due to the virus.