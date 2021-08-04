Odisha Reports 1315 Fresh Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1315 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Among the new cases, 762 are in quarantine and 553 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 982181.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 52

2. Balasore: 43

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 49

5. Balangir: 4

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 198

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 18

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 11

12. Jagatsinghpur: 53

13. Jajpur: 89

14. Kalahandi: 4

15. Kandhamal: 4

16. Kendrapada: 28

17. Keonjhar: 13

18. Khurda: 413

19. Koraput: 6

20. Malkangiri: 5

21. Mayurbhanj: 62

22. Nawarangpur: 4

23. Nayagarh: 25

24. Nuapada: 6

25. Puri: 67

26. Rayagada: 12

27. Sambalpur: 23

28. Sonepur: 8

29. Sundargarh: 16

30. State Pool: 84