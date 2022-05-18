Odisha reports 13 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 13 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 17th May
New Positive Cases: 13
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 8
Local contacts: 5
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Balangir: 1
4. Cuttack: 1
5. Gajapati: 2
6. Khurda: 3
7. Nuapada: 1
8. State Pool: 1
As per data:
New recoveries: 8
Cumulative tested: 31569342
Positive: 1288327
Recovered: 1279025
Active cases: 123
