Odisha reports 13 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 13 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 17th May

New Positive Cases: 13
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 8
Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Balangir: 1
4. Cuttack: 1
5. Gajapati: 2
6. Khurda: 3
7. Nuapada: 1
8. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 8
Cumulative tested: 31569342
Positive: 1288327
Recovered: 1279025
Active cases: 123

