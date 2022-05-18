Odisha reports 13 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 13 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 17th May

New Positive Cases: 13

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 8

Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 1

5. Gajapati: 2

6. Khurda: 3

7. Nuapada: 1

8. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 8

Cumulative tested: 31569342

Positive: 1288327

Recovered: 1279025

Active cases: 123