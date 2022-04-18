Odisha reports 13 fresh Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 13 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 2 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 17th April
New Positive Cases: 13
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 8
Local contacts: 5
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Balangir: 2
3. Cuttack: 1
4. Kendrapada: 2
5. Khurda: 2
6. Puri: 1
7. Sambalpur: 3
8. Sonepur: 1
As per data:
New recoveries: 11
Cumulative tested: 31065665
Positive: 1287935
Recovered: 1278652
Active cases: 107