Odisha reports 13 fresh Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 13 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 2 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 17th April

New Positive Cases: 13

Of which 0-18 years: 2

In quarantine: 8

Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Balangir: 2

3. Cuttack: 1

4. Kendrapada: 2

5. Khurda: 2

6. Puri: 1

7. Sambalpur: 3

8. Sonepur: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 11

Cumulative tested: 31065665

Positive: 1287935

Recovered: 1278652

Active cases: 107