Odisha reports 129 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 145 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 37 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 5th March
New Positive Cases: 129
Of which 0-18 years: 39
In quarantine: 75
Local contacts: 54
District-wise breakout:
1. Balasore: 10
2. Bhadrak: 2
3. Balangir: 1
4. Cuttack: 2
5. Deogarh: 1
6. Gajapati: 20
7. Ganjam: 1
8. Jagatsinghpur: 1
9. Jajpur: 1
10. Jharsuguda: 9
11. Kendrapada: 8
12. Khurda: 14
13. Koraput: 2
14. Malkangiri: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 8
16. Puri: 2
17. Sambalpur: 18
18. Sundargarh: 25
19. State Pool: 3
As per data:
New recoveries: 209
Cumulative tested: 29550452
Positive: 1285889
Recovered: 1275228
Active cases: 1507