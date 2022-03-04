Odisha reports 128 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 128 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 22 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd March
New Positive Cases: 128
Of which 0-18 years: 22
In quarantine: 73
Local contacts: 55
District-wise breakout:
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 8
3. Cuttack: 4
4. Gajapati: 19
5. Jajpur: 2
6. Jharsuguda: 22
7. Kalahandi: 2
8. Kandhamal: 1
9. Kendrapada: 8
10. Khurda: 13
11. Koraput: 7
12. Malkangiri: 1
13. Mayurbhanj: 8
14. Nawarangpur: 5
15. Nayagarh: 1
16. Nuapada: 3
17. Puri: 1
18. Sambalpur: 7
19. Sundargarh: 11
20. State Pool: 1
As per data-
New recoveries: 330
Cumulative tested: 29452024
Positive: 1285615
Recovered: 1274756
Active cases: 1715