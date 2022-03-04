Odisha reports 128 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 128 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 22 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd March

New Positive Cases: 128

Of which 0-18 years: 22

In quarantine: 73

Local contacts: 55

District-wise breakout:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 8

3. Cuttack: 4

4. Gajapati: 19

5. Jajpur: 2

6. Jharsuguda: 22

7. Kalahandi: 2

8. Kandhamal: 1

9. Kendrapada: 8

10. Khurda: 13

11. Koraput: 7

12. Malkangiri: 1

13. Mayurbhanj: 8

14. Nawarangpur: 5

15. Nayagarh: 1

16. Nuapada: 3

17. Puri: 1

18. Sambalpur: 7

19. Sundargarh: 11

20. State Pool: 1

As per data-

New recoveries: 330

Cumulative tested: 29452024

Positive: 1285615

Recovered: 1274756

Active cases: 1715