Odisha Reports 124 New Covid Cases, 56 From Khurda

Bhubaneswar: The State reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 on December 25 out of which 45 were local contacts and the rest 79 affected persons are in quarantine.

According to the data shared by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, 17 out of the total number of new cases are below 18 years of age.

Similarly, 181 persons have recovered from the coronavirus infection on Saturday. With this, the total number of recoveries have reached 10,43,782.

The total number of positive cases detected in Odisha so far is 10,53,881 while 2,52,28,730 samples have been tested in the State till Saturday.

Covid-19 Report For 25th December

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 2

3. Cuttack: 13

4. Gajapati: 3

5. Ganjam: 2

6. Jagatsinghpur: 3

7. Jajpur: 2

8. Jharsuguda: 2

9. Kendrapada: 3

10. Khurda: 56

11. Mayurbhanj: 1

12. Nayagarh: 1

13. Puri: 2

14. Rayagada: 1

15. Sambalpur: 3

16. Sundargarh: 5

17. State Pool: 12