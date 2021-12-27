Covid Cases
COVID Update
StateBreakingTop News

Odisha reports 123 new Covid cases

By PragativadiNews
0 3

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 123 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 32 are between the age of 0-18 years.

Data:

New Positive Cases: 123
Of which 0-18 years: 17
In quarantine: 72
Local contacts: 51

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Cuttack: 10
4. Deogarh: 2
5. Gajapati: 4
6. Ganjam: 1
7. Jagatsinghpur: 2
8. Jajpur: 5
9. Khurda: 53
10. Mayurbhanj: 8
11. Nayagarh: 1
12. Puri: 2
13. Sambalpur: 19
14. State Pool: 12

As per data:

New recoveries: 144
Cumulative tested: 25283814
Positive: 1054004
Recovered: 1043926
Active cases: 1572

PragativadiNews 11662 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

six + 11 =

Breaking