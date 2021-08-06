Odisha Reports 1208 New Covid-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: In a dip, 1208 positive cases of Covid-19 till the midnight of Thursday, said the Information & Public Relations Department on Friday.

Among the new cases, 702 are in quarantine and 506 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 984731. District-wise details of the cases are as under.

1. Angul: 55

2. Balasore: 63

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 22

5. Balangir: 5

6. Cuttack: 173

7. Deogarh: 5

8. Dhenkanal: 15

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 12

11. Jagatsinghpur: 60

12. Jajpur: 57

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kalahandi: 2

15. Kandhamal: 16

16. Kendrapada: 32

17. Keonjhar: 16

18. Khurda: 399

19. Koraput: 2

20. Malkangiri: 4

21. Mayurbhanj: 33

22. Nawarangpur: 4

23. Nayagarh: 25

24. Nuapada: 2

25. Puri: 58

26. Rayagada: 8

27. Sambalpur: 24

28. Sonepur: 3

29. Sundargarh: 20

30. State Pool: 84