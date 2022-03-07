Odisha reports 120 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 145 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 37 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 6th March:
New Positive Cases: 120
Of which 0-18 years: 26
In quarantine: 69
Local contacts: 51
District-wise breakout:
1. Angul: 13
2. Balasore: 5
3. Balangir: 2
4. Boudh: 3
5. Cuttack: 1
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Gajapati: 15
8. Ganjam: 1
9. Jagatsinghpur: 1
10. Jajpur: 9
11. Jharsuguda: 12
12. Khurda: 10
13. Koraput: 4
14. Mayurbhanj: 5
15. Nawarangpur: 4
16. Nuapada: 2
17. Puri: 1
18. Rayagada: 2
19. Sambalpur: 23
20. Sundargarh: 4
21. State Pool: 2
As per data:
New recoveries: 314
Cumulative tested: 29594604
Positive: 1286009
Recovered: 1275542
Active cases: 1313