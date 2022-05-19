Covid cases in Odisha
StateBreakingTop News

Odisha reports 12 more Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
56

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 12 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 2 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 18th May

New Positive Cases: 12
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balangir: 1
2. Cuttack: 1
3. Gajapati: 2
4. Khurda: 6
5. Nuapada: 1
6. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 15
Cumulative tested: 31584097
Positive: 1288339
Recovered: 1279040
Active cases: 120

Haraprasad Das 16529 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking