Odisha reports 12 fresh Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 12 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 9th May
New Positive Cases: 12
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 5
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Cuttack: 1
3. Kandhamal: 1
4. Kendrapada: 1
5. Khurda: 4
6. Nuapada: 2
7. State Pool: 1
As per data:
New recoveries: 7
Cumulative tested: 31454215
Positive: 1288222
Recovered: 1278877
Active cases: 166
