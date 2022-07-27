Odisha reports 1174 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1174 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 155 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 26th July

New Positive Cases: 1174

Of which 0-18 years: 155

In quarantine: 688

Local contacts: 486

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 23

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 32

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 63

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 5

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 3

12. Jagatsinghpur: 11

13. Jajpur: 16

14. Jharsuguda: 13

15. Kalahandi: 19

16. Kandhamal: 28

17. Kendrapada: 5

18. Keonjhar: 10

19. Khurda: 316

20. Koraput: 16

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 87

23. Nawarangpur: 16

24. Nayagarh: 25

25. Nuapada: 9

26. Puri: 8

27. Rayagada: 12

28. Sambalpur: 89

29. Sonepur: 14

30. Sundargarh: 261

31. State Pool: 48

As per data:

New recoveries: 1216

Cumulative tested: 32558456

Positive: 1309085

Recovered: 1292885

Active cases: 7011