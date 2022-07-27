Odisha reports 1174 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1174 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 155 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 26th July
New Positive Cases: 1174
Of which 0-18 years: 155
In quarantine: 688
Local contacts: 486
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 16
3. Bargarh: 23
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 32
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 63
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 5
10. Gajapati: 5
11. Ganjam: 3
12. Jagatsinghpur: 11
13. Jajpur: 16
14. Jharsuguda: 13
15. Kalahandi: 19
16. Kandhamal: 28
17. Kendrapada: 5
18. Keonjhar: 10
19. Khurda: 316
20. Koraput: 16
21. Malkangiri: 1
22. Mayurbhanj: 87
23. Nawarangpur: 16
24. Nayagarh: 25
25. Nuapada: 9
26. Puri: 8
27. Rayagada: 12
28. Sambalpur: 89
29. Sonepur: 14
30. Sundargarh: 261
31. State Pool: 48
As per data:
New recoveries: 1216
Cumulative tested: 32558456
Positive: 1309085
Recovered: 1292885
Active cases: 7011
