Odisha Reports 1132 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported another 1132 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, I & PR department informed today.
With a total of 68,872 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.64%.
Among the new cases, 657 are in quarantine and 475 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 993507.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 25
2. Balasore: 70
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 14
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 197
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 11
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 2
12. Jagatsinghpur: 42
13. Jajpur: 29
14. Jharsuguda: 1
15. Kalahandi: 7
16. Kandhamal: 4
17. Kendrapada: 27
18. Keonjhar: 15
19. Khurda: 410
20. Koraput: 3
21. Malkangiri: 10
22. Mayurbhanj: 40
23. Nawarangpur: 1
24. Nayagarh: 31
25. Puri: 22
26. Rayagada: 7
27. Sambalpur: 15
28. Sonepur: 1
29. Sundargarh: 23
30. State Pool: 94