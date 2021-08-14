Odisha Reports 1132 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported another 1132 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, I & PR department informed today.

With a total of 68,872 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.64%.

Among the new cases, 657 are in quarantine and 475 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 993507.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 25

2. Balasore: 70

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 14

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 197

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 11

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 2

12. Jagatsinghpur: 42

13. Jajpur: 29

14. Jharsuguda: 1

15. Kalahandi: 7

16. Kandhamal: 4

17. Kendrapada: 27

18. Keonjhar: 15

19. Khurda: 410

20. Koraput: 3

21. Malkangiri: 10

22. Mayurbhanj: 40

23. Nawarangpur: 1

24. Nayagarh: 31

25. Puri: 22

26. Rayagada: 7

27. Sambalpur: 15

28. Sonepur: 1

29. Sundargarh: 23

30. State Pool: 94