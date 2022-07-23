Odisha reports 1130 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1130 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 143 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 22nd July

New Positive Cases: 1130

Of which 0-18 years: 143

In quarantine: 662

Local contacts: 468

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 25

3. Bargarh: 23

4. Bhadrak: 14

5. Balangir: 17

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 111

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 4

12. Jagatsinghpur: 10

13. Jajpur: 36

14. Jharsuguda: 25

15. Kalahandi: 9

16. Kandhamal: 17

17. Kendrapada: 18

18. Keonjhar: 11

19. Khurda: 209

20. Koraput: 11

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 93

23. Nawarangpur: 9

24. Nayagarh: 33

25. Nuapada: 16

26. Puri: 14

27. Rayagada: 14

28. Sambalpur: 106

29. Sonepur: 18

30. Sundargarh: 225

31. State Pool: 47

As per data:

New recoveries: 1029

Cumulative tested: 32480112

Positive: 1305499

Recovered: 1288970

Active cases: 7345