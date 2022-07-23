Odisha reports 1130 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1130 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 143 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 22nd July
New Positive Cases: 1130
Of which 0-18 years: 143
In quarantine: 662
Local contacts: 468
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 25
3. Bargarh: 23
4. Bhadrak: 14
5. Balangir: 17
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 111
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Gajapati: 5
11. Ganjam: 4
12. Jagatsinghpur: 10
13. Jajpur: 36
14. Jharsuguda: 25
15. Kalahandi: 9
16. Kandhamal: 17
17. Kendrapada: 18
18. Keonjhar: 11
19. Khurda: 209
20. Koraput: 11
21. Malkangiri: 1
22. Mayurbhanj: 93
23. Nawarangpur: 9
24. Nayagarh: 33
25. Nuapada: 16
26. Puri: 14
27. Rayagada: 14
28. Sambalpur: 106
29. Sonepur: 18
30. Sundargarh: 225
31. State Pool: 47
As per data:
New recoveries: 1029
Cumulative tested: 32480112
Positive: 1305499
Recovered: 1288970
Active cases: 7345
