Odisha reports 11 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 2 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 8th April
New Positive Cases: 11
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 8
Local contacts: 3
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Balangir: 1
3. Cuttack: 1
4. Gajapati: 1
5. Khurda: 2
6. Mayurbhanj: 1
7. Sambalpur: 2
8. Sundargarh: 2
As per data:
New recoveries: 44
Cumulative tested: 30887013
Positive: 1287834
Recovered: 1278485
Active cases: 175