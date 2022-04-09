Covid cases in Odisha
StateBreakingTop News

Odisha reports 11 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
0 16

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 2 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 8th April

New Positive Cases: 11
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 8
Local contacts: 3

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1
2. Balangir: 1
3. Cuttack: 1
4. Gajapati: 1
5. Khurda: 2
6. Mayurbhanj: 1
7. Sambalpur: 2
8. Sundargarh: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 44
Cumulative tested: 30887013
Positive: 1287834
Recovered: 1278485
Active cases: 175

Haraprasad Das 15709 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

5 × five =

Breaking