Odisha Reports 1096 New Covid-19 Cases; TPR At 0.35

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 218 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 28 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 61,764 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.35%.

Among the new cases, 127 are in quarantine and 91 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,52,145 with 1,925 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.