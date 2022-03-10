Odisha reports 108 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 108 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 30 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 9th March
New Positive Cases: 108
Of which 0-18 years: 30
In quarantine: 64
Local contacts: 44
District-wise breakout:
1. Balasore: 3
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Balangir: 3
4. Boudh: 8
5. Cuttack: 8
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Gajapati: 16
9. Ganjam: 7
10. Jagatsinghpur: 1
11. Jajpur: 3
12. Jharsuguda: 3
13. Kalahandi: 2
14. Kendrapada: 7
15. Khurda: 14
16. Mayurbhanj: 1
17. Nawarangpur: 6
18. Nuapada: 1
19. Rayagada: 1
20. Sambalpur: 8
21. Sonepur: 1
22. Sundargarh: 9
23. State Pool: 3
As per data:
New recoveries: 170
Cumulative tested: 29736490
Positive: 1286353
Recovered: 1276150
Active cases: 1047