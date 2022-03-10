Odisha reports 108 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 108 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 30 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 9th March

New Positive Cases: 108

Of which 0-18 years: 30

In quarantine: 64

Local contacts: 44

District-wise breakout:

1. Balasore: 3

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Balangir: 3

4. Boudh: 8

5. Cuttack: 8

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 16

9. Ganjam: 7

10. Jagatsinghpur: 1

11. Jajpur: 3

12. Jharsuguda: 3

13. Kalahandi: 2

14. Kendrapada: 7

15. Khurda: 14

16. Mayurbhanj: 1

17. Nawarangpur: 6

18. Nuapada: 1

19. Rayagada: 1

20. Sambalpur: 8

21. Sonepur: 1

22. Sundargarh: 9

23. State Pool: 3

As per data:

New recoveries: 170

Cumulative tested: 29736490

Positive: 1286353

Recovered: 1276150

Active cases: 1047