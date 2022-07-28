Odisha reports 1030 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1030 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 179 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 27th July
New Positive Cases: 1030
Of which 0-18 years: 179
In quarantine: 603
Local contacts: 427
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 23
3. Bargarh: 22
4. Bhadrak: 11
5. Balangir: 35
6. Boudh: 12
7. Cuttack: 50
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Jagatsinghpur: 7
12. Jajpur: 19
13. Jharsuguda: 21
14. Kalahandi: 26
15. Kandhamal: 23
16. Kendrapada: 17
17. Keonjhar: 13
18. Khurda: 164
19. Koraput: 17
20. Mayurbhanj: 110
21. Nayagarh: 20
22. Nuapada: 11
23. Puri: 10
24. Rayagada: 18
25. Sambalpur: 77
26. Sonepur: 39
27. Sundargarh: 227
28. State Pool: 36
As per data:
New recoveries: 1066
Cumulative tested: 32579269
Positive: 1310115
Recovered: 1293951
Active cases: 6974
