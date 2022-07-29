Odisha reports 1020 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1020 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 195 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 28th July
New Positive Cases: 1020
Of which 0-18 years: 195
In quarantine: 597
Local contacts: 423
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 23
3. Bargarh: 25
4. Bhadrak: 17
5. Balangir: 25
6. Boudh: 11
7. Cuttack: 52
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Gajapati: 7
10. Jagatsinghpur: 13
11. Jajpur: 14
12. Jharsuguda: 21
13. Kalahandi: 28
14. Kandhamal: 17
15. Kendrapada: 12
16. Keonjhar: 12
17. Khurda: 158
18. Koraput: 16
19. Mayurbhanj: 71
20. Nawarangpur: 19
21. Nayagarh: 27
22. Nuapada: 12
23. Puri: 14
24. Rayagada: 9
25. Sambalpur: 88
26. Sonepur: 26
27. Sundargarh: 259
28. State Pool: 35
As per data:
New recoveries: 1206
Cumulative tested: 32602806
Positive: 1311135
Recovered: 1295157
Active cases: 6787
