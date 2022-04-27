Odisha reports 10 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 10 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 26th April
New Positive Cases: 10
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 6
Local contacts: 4
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Balangir: 2
3. Khurda: 3
4. Sundargarh: 2
As per data:
New recoveries: 10
Cumulative tested: 31238340
Positive: 1288017
Recovered: 1278760
Active cases: 80
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.