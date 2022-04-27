Covid cases in Odisha
StateBreakingTop News

Odisha reports 10 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
59

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 10 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 26th April

New Positive Cases: 10
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 6
Local contacts: 4

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3
2. Balangir: 2
3. Khurda: 3
4. Sundargarh: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 10
Cumulative tested: 31238340
Positive: 1288017
Recovered: 1278760
Active cases: 80

Haraprasad Das 16101 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

Breaking