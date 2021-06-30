Odisha Releases Assistance Of Rs 386 Cr For Landless Farmers Under KALIA Scheme

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday released an amount of Rs 386 Crore assistance to the bank accounts of 18 lakh landless farmers of Odisha under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

The assistance also includes an extra amount of Rs 1,000 to each farmer as COVID-19 relief.

“Odisha’s farmers, labourers are the backbone of the economy and behind all the success of the agricultural sector is the sacrifice and hard work of landless farmers. We always try to fight for the interests of landless farmers and we will continue to demand implementation of recommendation of MS Swaminathan Committee,” said Chief Minister on this occasion.

“Farmers are our pride and glory. Protection of their interests has always been our priority. KALIA scheme has brought smiles and hopes to lakhs of farming families in the state,” the Odisha CM added.

It is pertinent to mention here, the flagship scheme was launched by the Odisha government for farmer’s welfare in 2019.