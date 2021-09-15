Odisha Registers Six More COVID Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported six more COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department today.

While two deaths were identified from Bhubaneswar, two from Cuttack, one each from Jajpur and Khurda district.

Details of the cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under:

1. A 64 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2. A 57 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3. A 82 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Benign prostatic hyperplasia, Hypertension & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

4. A 26 years old Female of Cuttack District.

5. A 55 years old Female of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

6. A 60 years old Female of Khordha District.

The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to COVID-19.