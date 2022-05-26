Odisha Registers Highest Decline In Infant Mortality Rate

Bhubaneswar: With effective implementation of quality healthcare services and focus on safe institutional delivery of women, Odisha has registered the highest point decline of 39 in Infant Mortality Rate in the country from 2005 to 2020. Odisha’s IMR stands at 36/1000 live births.

While Odisha has consistently been successful in various fields of development and set an example for other states, it has now achieved another milestone in healthcare.

At a review meeting of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed the officials present that Odisha had succeeded in reducing the infant mortality rate by 39 points between 2005 and 2020. “This is the lowest rate in the country in this period,” he said.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Departments of Health, Women & Child Welfare, Mission Shakti and the Team Odisha and advised all to join in the state’s journey towards development and bring new success to Odisha.

According to the SRS Bulletin, the infant mortality rate in Odisha decreased by 39 points between 2005 and 2020. The Sample Registration System (SRS) published by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, prints the annual infant mortality rate, birth rate and related data. Odisha is currently at the forefront of reducing infant mortality.