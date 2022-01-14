Odisha registers four more Covid deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered four more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, reported the Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

Details of the cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 87 years old male of Bhadrak District.

2. A 36 years old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Rheumatic heart disease & Multiple sclerosis.

3. A 25 years old female of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Systemic lupus erythematosus, Discoid lupus erythematosus, neuropsychiatric systemic lupus erythematosus, Bronchial Asthma & Lymphopenia.

4. A 72 years old male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.