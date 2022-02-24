Odisha Registers 70 % Voter Turnout In Fifth Phase Of Rural Polls

Bhubaneswar: The fifth phase of the panchayat election in Odisha registered 70 per cent voter turnout, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Thursday.

State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi said that a total of 41.88 lakh voters was polled in this phase during which approximately 70 per cent polling was recorded. The vote percentage might increase after the compilation of final reports.

In the Panchayat polls this year, voting was done at 91,913 booths, for 1,06,353 posts, during which 2.79 crore voters cast their votes. In Thuamal Rampur of Kalahandi and Chitrakonda of Malkangiri district, the voting process was carried out peacefully, which was a crucial development, said Padhi.

“The election was disrupted at some places due to a law and order situation, so steps for re-poll will be taken based on reports from Collectors,” Padhi said.

“Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia will be awarded to the families of personnel on poll duty who lost their lives in the accident in Nabarangpur,” the SEC added and thanked police personnel, polling officials, political parties, public and journalists for their contribution to the conduct of the elections.