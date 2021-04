Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered seven more Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll surged to 1,988.

While two fatalities were reported from Rayagada, one death each was reported from Ganjam, Kalahandi, Khordha, Puri and Sundargarh districts, said the State Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department.