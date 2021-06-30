Odisha Registers 48 More Covid Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 48 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, informed health department sources. With this, the total fatalities rose to 4018.

Details of the 48 Covid positive patients who died while under treatment in hospitals are as under.

1. A 65 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2. A 70 years old Male of Angul District.

3. A 37 years old Male of Balasore District.

4. A 75 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

5. A 40 years old Female of Baragarh District.

6. A 80 years old Female of Bargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Cerebro Vascular Accident, Bronchial Asthama.

7. A 35 years old Female of Bargarh District.

8. A 40 years old Male of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

9. A 56 years old Female of Bhadrak District.

10. A 60 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

11. A 45 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

12. A 52 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

13. A 54 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

14. A 54 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

15. A 30 years old Male of Boudh District.

16. A 59 years old Male of Boudh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

17. A 32 years old Male of Boudh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease on Hemodialysis.

18. A 51 years old Male of Cuttack District.

19. A 70 years old Female of Cuttack District.

20. A 50 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

21. A 40 years old Male of Cuttack District.

22. A 72 years old Male of Cuttack District.

23. A 53 years old Female of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

24. A 86 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

25. A 40 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Epilepsy.

26. A 64 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Hypothyroidsim.

27. A 45 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

28. A 34 years old Male of Ganjam District.

29. A 67 years old Male of Ganjam District.

30. A 31 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District.

31. A 42 years old Male of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from TB.

32. A 46 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

33. A 31 years old Male of Kalahandi District.

34. A 61 years old Male of Kandhamal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

35. A 69 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

36. A 47 years old Male of Khurdha District.

37. A 63 years old Female of Koraput District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

38. A 38 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

39. A 37 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

40. A 56 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

41. A 34 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

42. A 50 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

43. A 87 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney disease.

44. A 37 years old Male of Sambalpur District.

45. A 31 years old Male of Sundergarh District.

46. A 72 years old Male of Sundergarh District.

47. A 42 years old Male of Sundergarh District.

48. A 55 years old Male of Sundergarh District.