Odisha registers 43 more Covid-19 deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 43 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours while undergoing treatment, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

Details of the deceased persons are as under.

1.A 53 years old Male of Balasore District.

2.A 43 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 70 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Cerebro Vascular Accident & Hypertension.

4.A 45 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

5.A 70 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

6.A 40 years old Female of Baragarh District.

7.A 79 years old Male of Bhadrak District.

8.A 70 years old Male of Bhadrak District.

9.A 55 years old Female of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypothyroidism.

10.A 51 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

11.A 65 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

12.A 62 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

13.A 46 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

14.A 58 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

15.A 65 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Cerebro Vascular Accident.

16.A 53 years old Male of Cuttack District.

17.A 64 years old Female of Cuttack District.

18.A 45 years old Male of Dhenkanal District.

19.A 34 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

20.A 44 years old Male of Ganjam District.

21.A 70 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

22.A 55 years old Male of Ganjam District.

23.A 57 years old Female of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

24.A 62 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

25.A 62 years old Female of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

26.A 39 years old Male of Khurdha District.

27.A 46 years old Female of Khurdha District.

28.A 76 years old Female of Mayurbhanja District.

29.A 70 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

30.A 52 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

31.A 70 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

32.A 75 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

33.A 70 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

34.A 89 years old Male of Puri District.

35.A 50 years old Female of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

36.A 62 years old Female of Puri District.

37.A 68 years old Female of Puri District.

38.A 65 years old Male of Puri District.

39.A 58 years old Male of Sambalpur District.

40.A 31 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

41.A 38 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

42.A 81 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

43.A 32 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.