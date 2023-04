Bhubaneswar: Daily Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha continued the upward trend with the state registering 387 new cases from 6,308 samples in the last 24 hours.

According to the state Health Department statistics released on Thursday, this is the highest single-day tally in the last eight months.

The fresh Covid-19 cases have taken the tally of active cases beyond 2,000, as Odisha now has 2,177 active cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 6.1 per cent.